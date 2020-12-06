South Africa-England ODI delayed after new Covid-19 cases

The start of Sunday's One Day International between South Africa and England was delayed as players underwent a new round of testing after hotel workers tested positive for Covid-19.

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have agreed to delay the start time for today's One-Day International match, which is due to take place in Paarl," said a statement on Sunday.

"The England players and management underwent an additional round of PCR tests on Saturday evening, after two members of the hotel staff testing positive for Covid-19.

"Whilst the ECB awaits ratification of those test results the decision has been taken to delay the start of today's ODI match," it added.