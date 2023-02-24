South Africa enter maiden Women's T20 World Cup final

England could only manage 158 for 8 as pacer Ayabonga Khaka (4/29) took four wickets to help the hosts cross the line

PTI
PTI, Cape Town,
  • Feb 24 2023, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 22:40 ist
South Africa's Marizanne Kapp (R) kneels as South African playes celebrate winning the semi-final T20 women's World Cup cricket match between South Africa and England at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. Credit: AFP Photo

Hosts South Africa qualified for their maiden Women's T20 World Cup final with a six-run win over England in the second semifinal here on Friday.

Opting to bat, South Africa rode on half centuries by openers Laura Wolvaardt (53) and Tazmin Brits (68) to post 164 for 4.

In reply, England could only manage 158 for 8 as pacer Ayabonga Khaka (4/29) took four wickets to help the hosts cross the line.

For England, star spinner Sophie Ecclestone took three wickets.

South Africa will take on Australia in the title clash on Sunday.

Brief Scores:

South Africa 164 for 4 in 20 overs (Tazmin Brits 68, Laura Wolvaardt 53; Sophie Ecclestone 3/22).

England for 158 for 8 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 40, Danni Wyatt 34; Ayabonga Khaka 4/29)

