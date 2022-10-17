Sri Lanka to host Afghanistan for 3 ODIs in November

Sri Lanka to host Afghanistan for 3 ODIs in November

The teams will play three matches on November 25, 27 and 30 in the city of Kandy

AFP
AFP, New Delhi,
  • Oct 17 2022, 19:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2022, 19:46 ist
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka bats during the Australia 2022 Twenty20 World Cup match. Credit: AFP Photo

Afghanistan will travel to Sri Lanka for three one-day internationals in November, soon after the T20 World Cup in Australia ends, the island nation's cricket board said on Monday.

The minnows of cricket in Asia, Afghanistan "will arrive in Sri Lanka on November 22", Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

Read | Sri Lanka cricket team aims for T20 World Cup after Asia Cup win, to reunite economic crisis-hit nation

The series was initially scheduled for February 2023 but "was shifted to the new schedule as the international cricket calendars of the two nations enabled the change", it added. The teams will play three matches on November 25, 27 and 30 in the city of Kandy.

Sri Lanka were surprise Asia Cup winners in September after defeating fancied opponents Pakistan and India in the Twenty20 format. Afghanistan too have put up spirited displays with some young and exciting cricketers in the game's shortest format in the last few months.

The ODI series is seen as preparation on the road to the World Cup in the longer white-ball format, which will be hosted by powerhouse India in 2023.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Afghanistan
Cricket
Sports News
Sri Lanka

What's Brewing

Why Pitbulls and Rottweilers are considered dangerous

Why Pitbulls and Rottweilers are considered dangerous

How's Brexit going?': British politics faces mockery

How's Brexit going?': British politics faces mockery

World Cup boom pushes some Qatar residents out of homes

World Cup boom pushes some Qatar residents out of homes

Unique in Japan: A temple dedicated to grapes and wine

Unique in Japan: A temple dedicated to grapes and wine

How firms can handle employees' financial wellness

How firms can handle employees' financial wellness

Global Hunger Index: How South Asian nations rank

Global Hunger Index: How South Asian nations rank

Lost, found, 10th century idol now has a digital glint

Lost, found, 10th century idol now has a digital glint

DH Toon | Global Hunger Index taints India's image

DH Toon | Global Hunger Index taints India's image

Singapore mulls insects for human consumption

Singapore mulls insects for human consumption

 