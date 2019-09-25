Srinivasan’s daughter to head TNCA

Rupa Gurunath, the daughter of former BCCI President N Srinivasan, will on Thursday become the first woman to head the powerful Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA). With Rupa Gurunath’s unanimous election, Srinivasan’s stranglehold over cricket association in Tamil Nadu will continue.

Rupa Gurunath, whose election as the head of TNCA will be announced formally on Thursday at the Annual General Meeting, will become the first woman to head a state-level cricket body in the country. Once elected, she will represent TNCA at the meetings in Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Srinivasan, owner of Chennai Super Kings IPL team captained by M S Dhoni, has been serving as the President of TNCA from 2002 to 2017. He stepped down in 2017 after the recommendations of Justice Lodha Committee was accepted. TNCA is one of the powerful cricket associations in the country.

Rupa Gurunath’s team has nominated R.S. Ramaswamy from Salem for secretary and K.A. Shankar for joint secretary. Her husband Gurunath Meiyappan was named in the IPL spot-fixing scandal and was arrested by the Mumbai Police in 2013.

Elections to TNCA are being held after the Supreme Court had last week allowed the TNCA to hold elections to elect office-bearers but said the results will be subject to its decision.