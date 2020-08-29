Suresh Raina returns to India, to miss entire IPL 2020

Suresh Raina returns to India, to miss entire IPL 2020

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 29 2020, 11:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2020, 11:53 ist
Suresh Raina. Credit: AFP Photo

Chennai Super Kings team member Suresh Raina has returned to India for "personal reasons" and won't be available for entire IPL 2020 season, team CEO KS Viswanathan said on Saturday.

"Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time," CSK tweeted CEO Kasi Viswanathan's statement.

The 33-year-old had retired from international cricket earlier this month.

CSK is already in trouble after 12 members of its contingent, including an India T20 specialist fast bowler, tested positive for Covid-19, leading to an extension of their quarantine period here till September 1.

The IPL starts on September 19, moved to UAE this year due to the rising Covid-19 cases in India. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Suresh Raina
IPL 2020

What's Brewing

The truth behind The Simpsons' Trump death prediction

The truth behind The Simpsons' Trump death prediction

Traditional delights for Onam

Traditional delights for Onam

Musk's startup unveils pig with computer chip in brain

Musk's startup unveils pig with computer chip in brain

Who is Shinzo Abe, Japan’s departing Prime Minister?

Who is Shinzo Abe, Japan’s departing Prime Minister?

 