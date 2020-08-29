Suresh Raina returns to India, to miss entire IPL 2020

Chennai Super Kings team member Suresh Raina has returned to India for "personal reasons" and won't be available for entire IPL 2020 season, team CEO KS Viswanathan said on Saturday.

"Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time," CSK tweeted CEO Kasi Viswanathan's statement.

The 33-year-old had retired from international cricket earlier this month.

CSK is already in trouble after 12 members of its contingent, including an India T20 specialist fast bowler, tested positive for Covid-19, leading to an extension of their quarantine period here till September 1.

The IPL starts on September 19, moved to UAE this year due to the rising Covid-19 cases in India.

(With inputs from PTI)