T20 WC: Bangladesh take on Oman to avoid early exit

Bangladesh would be looking to avoid an early exit from the T20 World Cup when they take on hosts Oman in match six at Al Amerat.

Bangladesh come into the match after they were shocked by Scotland in the second match of the tournament. Hosts Oman though would be buoyed after their success against Papua New Guinea in the opening match of the tournament. A success for Oman against Bangladesh would help them qualify for the next stage.

Bangladesh are ranked sixth in the ICC men’s T20 rankings while Oman are the 15th ranked team in the world.

Head-to-head

The only previous T20I meeting between the two teams was a group game in the 2016 T20 World Cup. Bangladesh beat Oman by 54 runs on D/L method.

Form Guide:

Oman: W-W-L-W-L

Bangladesh: L-L-W-L-W

Pitch and conditions

If the opening two games of the T20 World Cup are taken in account then the pitch at Al Amerat would have something for both the bowlers as well as the batters. A total of 534 runs were scored and 25 wickets fell across the four innings in the matches between Papua New Guinea vs Oman and Scotland vs Bangladesh.

The evening will be clear. The temperature would be around 30°C with humidity level around 45%.

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Bilal Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan

Impact player for Oman

Jatinder Singh: Jatinder Singh blasted 73 from mere 42 balls and stitched a 131-run opening stand with Aqib IIyas. Singh is a prolific opener. He has played 39 T20 matches and scored 1101 runs at an average of 33.36 and a strike rate of 110.65. If Singh is able to repeat his heroics, then he could hurt Bangladesh’s chances of qualifying for the next round.

Impact player for Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan: For this must-win match, Bangladesh will be looking towards their star allrounder Shakib Al Hasan to deliver goods for the team. Shakib picked two wickets in the match against Scotland and scored a gritty 20 showing that he is in form. Moreover, his wickets against Scotland made him the leading wicket taker in T20Is. If there is one player who can bail Bangladesh out of trouble, it is Shakib.

