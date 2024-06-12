T20 World Cup 2024: Arshdeep, Surya fashion India's seven-wicket win over USA, Super 8 entry

New York: Arshdeep Singh and Suryakumar Yadav played lead roles as India defeated USA by seven wickets to enter the Super Eight of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.
Suryakumar made a well-judged unbeaten 50 off 49 balls and Shivam Dube a laboured to a 31 off 35 balls as India overhauled USA’s 110/8 in 18.2 overs. India ended up at 111/3.
Earlier, pacer Arshdeep was brilliant with the ball while taking four wickets as India restricted the USA to 110/8.
Nitish Kumar (27, 23b, 2x4 1x6) batted well in the company of former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson (15, 12b, 1x4, 1x6) for the USA.
For India, Arshdeep (4/9) and Hardik Pandya (2/14) were the best in the park, picking up six wickets between them.
Brief scores: USA: 110/8 in 20 overs (Steven Taylor 24, Nitish Kumar 27, Corey Anderson 14; Arshdeep Singh 4/9, Hardik Pandya 2/14) lost to India: 111/3 in 18.2 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 50 not out, Shivam Dube 31 not out; Saurabh Netravalkar 2/18) by 7 wickets.
Published 12 June 2024, 18:10 IST