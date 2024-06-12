T20 World Cup 2024: Arshdeep, Surya fashion India's seven-wicket win over USA, Super 8 entry

New York: Arshdeep Singh and Suryakumar Yadav played lead roles as India defeated USA by seven wickets to enter the Super Eight of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Suryakumar made a well-judged unbeaten 50 off 49 balls and Shivam Dube a laboured to a 31 off 35 balls as India overhauled USA’s 110/8 in 18.2 overs. India ended up at 111/3.

Earlier, pacer Arshdeep was brilliant with the ball while taking four wickets as India restricted the USA to 110/8.

Nitish Kumar (27, 23b, 2x4 1x6) batted well in the company of former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson (15, 12b, 1x4, 1x6) for the USA.