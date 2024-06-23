T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lack big-game skills, rues Shakib Al Hasan

He continued, fixated on the lack of scorers: "It is frustrating. They didn't have the confidence to express themselves as it was required. Especially the two matches we played on this ground. See, when there is a flat wicket and it is a 180-200 runs game, then we lag behind. We understand the game of 130, 140, or 150 very well. Because we are used to playing this kind of game all the time. So, naturally, since we are known to this, it is familiar to us. When we have to chase 180-200 then we don't have the thought to play such a game. So, you can say that it's our problem."