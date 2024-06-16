T20 World Cup 2024: 'Can't go any lower than this,' says Imad Wasim after Pakistan knocked out in group stage

On Pakistan’s upcoming inconsequential game against Ireland

Look, I know we're out of the tournament and it's hard for the players but in the end, this is an international game, a World Cup game so we won't take anything lightly. We will go out there and play for the country and play for the pride of our country which we already did but unfortunately the results we can't control it. Yeah, but we go out there and play like it's a World Cup game.

On Pakistan’s game against India

The game plan was to take the game deep. The wicket was not good to play. It was a little difficult. Unfortunately, my plan was going according to plan but not execution. Usually, when I bat, I take the ball deep. And if I hit any boundary on either end, the game would have been different. Usually, under pressure, bowlers give you a ball and there is a margin. But I think I was taking the game deep and I was hoping that a new batsman would come and for that, it is virtually impossible. But Naseem hit two good shots. That 17th over, I think, I feel that the lack of the runs in that over was a turning point. Unfortunately, it happened, it's an incident but it was a big game. Our team and I are more disappointed than you are. I let them down because usually when I go in this situation, I am very calm and finish the job. And this was my job to finish which I couldn't do. I will regret this and I still regret it. But this is life. Sometimes you make mistakes. But life is like that, sometimes you make mistakes. So, you can say that this was a phase in my life which I unfortunately could not achieve. I will regret it, but my execution was not good.

On your role in the loss

See, this is not in the hands of one or two people, it is teamwork. When you lose, you lose as a team. Like I said, I should have finished the game versus India. But the team loses - it's not just me. Individuals don't lose.

On retirement rumours

As far as retirement is concerned, there's a match tomorrow. We'll play a match. And, after that, we'll think about it and sort out whatever we need to. Because to be honest, a lot of things are going to be sorted out in the Pakistan team. The chairman and the board will sort it out. We have given away two games by ourselves. We have given away the match by ourselves not because of an individual, but collectively. There is no excuse for that. Losing to USA, well, losing is a part of the game, but we shouldn't have lost to USA. Even against India - we had that game in our hands and we shouldn't have lost. So, there is no excuse for anything. We are losing matches collectively. And I will tell you again that we never lose a match because of one or two individuals. Matches are lost because of the whole team. Whether someone does it well or not, that's why it's called team sport. After the match against Ireland, we will sit down and talk and then decide. I don't do anything secretly. I told everyone when retired last time - If something happens, I will come and tell everyone.