T20 World Cup 2024: David Warner's retirement from international cricket confirmed after Australia crash out

Warner will end his career with 3277 runs in the shortest format of the game in 110 matches.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 June 2024, 08:25 IST
Last Updated : 25 June 2024, 08:25 IST

The 15-year international cricketing career of Australia's David Warner drew to a close after the team got knocked out of the T20 World Cup owing to Afghanistan's triumph over Bangladesh in their Super 8 clash on Tuesday.

"It's been unbelievable. We'll definitely miss him around the group, out in the field and off-field - an amazing all-format career," ESPNcricinfo cited Josh Hazelwood as saying regarding the Aussie opener.

Warner will end his career with 3277 runs in the shortest format of the game in 110 matches.

More to follow...

