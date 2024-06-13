T20 World Cup 2024 | England coach hopes Hazlewood's comments were tongue in cheek

England coach Matthew Mott said he hopes Josh Hazlewood's comments that Australia might look to secure only a narrow victory over Scotland that would see England knocked out of the T20 World Cup were tongue in cheek.

England's Group B opener against Scotland was washed out and after losing to Australia the defending champions must win their remaining two matches to go level on points with the Scots, who have a significantly superior net run-rate.

While Australia are overwhelming favourites in their final group match on Saturday, Hazlewood said they would welcome a narrow win that would end England's title defence.

"I am very much hoping it was an off-hand remark by a really good bloke who is having fun," Australian Mott told BBC Sport.

"Knowing Josh, he has got a pretty dry sense of humour.

"I am hoping it was very much tongue in cheek."