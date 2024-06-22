T20 World Cup 2024: India post 196/5 against Bangladesh

North Sound (Antigua): Vice-captain Hardik Pandya once again proved to be the X-factor with a fine 50 off 27 balls as India posted an impressive 196 for 5 against Bangladesh in a Super 8s game of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

This is the highest T20I score on this ground.

Pandya hit four boundaries and three sixes and shared a 53-run stand for the fifth wicket with Shivam Dube (34 off 24 balls). Rishabh Pant (36 off 24 balls) and Virat Kohli (37 off 28 balls) were the other significant contributors.

Seamer Tanzim Hasan Sakib (2/32) was the pick of Bangladeshi bowlers.