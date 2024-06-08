T20 World Cup 2024 | India vs Pakistan match: When and where to watch live?

The much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan is scheduled for Sunday, June 9 in New York. Besides the misgivings about the pitch in Eisenhower Park ahead of the game, the match itself is one of the highlights of the T20 World Cup series in the US. Here's everything you need to know about the Group A match.

The match starts at 10:30 am in New York, which is 8 pm IST.

The match will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India. Live telecast of the T20 WC cricket matches will be available on Star Sports and DD Sports TV channels in India.