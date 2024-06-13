T20 World Cup 2024 | It felt like playing in Ranji Trophy: Shivam Dube on his batting woes on NY pitches

"I've never doubted myself for what I've done in the past. I just think that these conditions do not demand what I've done at CSK. These conditions require a different approach, so I was batting differently today," he added.

Dube still has a long way to go before truly justifying his selection ahead of another power-hitter Rinku Singh, who is in the reserves.

After being named in India's main World Cup squad, Dube managed just 36 runs from five innings in the IPL. His woes continued in the World Cup, where he scored 14 (practice match against Bangladesh), 0 not out, and 3 in three outings before finally delivering a composed knock on Wednesday.

Chasing a modest 111, India were reduced to 44/3 in the difficult drop-in Nassau pitch. Dube also found the going tough and struggled to time the ball, taking six deliveries to open his account.

From being nine off 15 balls, Dube finally managed to connect with an 87-metre six off Corey Anderson in the 15th over.

"It felt like (playing) Ranji Trophy. I don't think in white ball," joked Dube about his wait for a six.

"Conditions dictate how you want to play here. You have to choose your best shot to hit a six. Today, I was waiting for that opportunity.

"It's not easy to come here and start hitting from ball one; you have to take your time," he admitted.

He may not have enjoyed batting on these tracks but bowling, he has certainly liked.

"Obviously I miss six-hitting at CSK and in India...it's difficult to bat here in these conditions and in the nets as well. It is definitely better to bowl here, I would have bowled more but was hit for a six and didn't get opportunity," he said.

Asked if he would want to 'delete' the difficult memories of his struggle at this venue, he said: "I won't delete this from my memory because this is my first World Cup."

"Only batting is difficult -- be it chasing or batting first. But we had a good partnership and we finished early so I would say chasing was little easier as we won today," he said.

"The ball is skidding, staying low, keeping sideways and some are coming very fast off the pitch -- it's doing all sorts of things. So, it's difficult to judge. I don't think you have ever seen this in a T20 World Cup."