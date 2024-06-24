Home
T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit's brilliant 92 powers India to 205/5 against Australia

Suryakumar Yadav (31 off 16), Shivam Dube (28 off 22) and Hardik Pandya (27 not out off 17) chipped in with nice late cameos.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 June 2024, 16:26 IST
Riding on Rohit Sharma's blitzkrieg 92 off 41 balls, India made a challenging 205 for five after being put into bat by Australia in their last Super-8 tie of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at St Lucia on Monday.

Suryakumar Yadav (31 off 16), Shivam Dube (28 off 22) and Hardik Pandya (27 not out off 17) chipped in with nice late cameos to help India cross the 200-mark.

The Indian skipper was particularly severe on pacer Mitchell Starc as he hit him for 29 runs in his second over, setting the tone for India's big total at the Darren Sammy Stadium.

More to follow..

Sports NewsCricket

