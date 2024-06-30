T20 World Cup 2024: This is the greatest moment for Rohit Sharma

On where the game changed hands: In a game like this, there are a lot of turnarounds. I cannot single out one or two aspects of the game, but looking at where the game was when four or five overs were left, obviously that wicket of Klaasen when Hardik took that wicket, that was actually very crucial from our point of view. And then again, Miller's wicket at the back in the last over, that catch of Surya (Kumar Yadav) of Hardik's bowling was again superb. You can't forget what the batters did with the bat either. Virat (Kohli) got those runs, Axar (Patel) played his part, and then eventually we got to a decent score. And then obviously when we started with the ball, (Jasprit) Bumrah, Arshdeep (Singh) were superb. I don't know how much I can talk about Bumrah. Obviously, we've been seeing this with him for such a long time now. Whenever he has a ball in his hands, he tends to create magic for us every time. I am very lucky to have players like this in my squad. Players who are playing for me and team India. Really, really grateful, and thankful as well.