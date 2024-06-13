T20 World Cup 2024 | US and Law thriving on mutual trust

“So, look, good relationships are built on trust. I think there's a lot of trust in that dressing room towards me and what I'm trying to achieve with the players. I'm just sitting here watching them go out and play the way they want to play. They want to be the best they can be. I'm just here to help them achieve that. I told them ‘I'm not going to tell you how to play. That's not my job. My job is to get you to play the best cricket you can’. I think we've seen that.”