<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=afghanistan">Afghanistan </a>has made giant strides ever since Jonathan Trott took over as the head coach, with a sixth place finish in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Things could have been better if they had not left the match against Australia slip after being in a winning position.</p><p>The newest Test-playing nation sprung another surprise in the previous <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=T20%20World%20Cup">T20 World Cup</a> as they crushed New Zealand, Australia and Bangladesh to qualify for their first-ever ICC tournament semifinal.</p><p>The Rashid Khan-led team, placed alongside tough teams like South Africa and New Zealand, will want to give coach Trott a fitting farewell with a similar inspired performance. </p>.T20 World Cup 2026: SWOT Analysis | South Africa look to do one better after 2024 heartbreak .<p><strong>What is in Afghanistan's favour</strong></p><p>Ever since Afghanistan made their mark felt in the 2010 T20 World Cup, the team's strength has been mystery spin. This edition is no different. Rashid, one of the world's best T20 spinners, will have Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad for support. </p><p>Afghanistan has also shown immense improvement in the batting department with likes Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal having experienced leagues across the world. The immensely experience Mohammad Nabi will have Azmatullah Omarzai to handle the allrounder's department. </p>.T20 World Cup 2026: SWOT Analysis | New Zealand could emerge 'dark horses' .<p>The unit has consistently notched up above par scores for the tweakers to spin their web. </p><p><strong>What could go wrong</strong></p><p>With all the promise and potential Afghanistan has shown, they are still a raw group with inconsistent performances. While many would have given Afghanistan a chance ahead of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka or even Pakistan in last year's Asia Cup, the team disappointed with a first round finish.</p><p>The pace department remains a concern with no one to bowl at express speeds and rattle opposition batters. </p><p>The batting department has been overly dependent on Gurbaz on most occasions, and the team could face problems if the wicketkeeper does noty fire at the top of the order. </p><p><strong>Afghanistan squad for T20 World Cup 2026</strong></p><p>Rashid Khan (C), Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Sediqullah Atal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Naveen Ul Haq, Mohammad Ishaq, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran</p>