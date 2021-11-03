T20 World Cup: Afghanistan opt to bowl against India

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan opt to bowl against India; Ashwin gets a look-in in white ball XI after four years

Ravichandran Ashwin will play his first white ball game in four years in place of injured Varun Chakravarthy

India's captain Virat Kohli. Credit: AFP File Photo

Afghanistan opted to bowl against India in an all-important Super 12 game of the ICC T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

ICC T20 World Cup | India vs Afghanistan LIVE updates on DH

Ravichandran Ashwin will play his first white ball game in four years in place of injured Varun Chakravarthy, who has a left-calf issue while Suryakumar Yadav, having recovered from back spasm, is back in pace of Ishan Kishan.

Teams:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan.

