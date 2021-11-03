T20 World Cup: Afghanistan opt to bowl against India; Ashwin gets a look-in in white ball XI after four years

Afghanistan opted to bowl against India in an all-important Super 12 game of the ICC T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Ravichandran Ashwin will play his first white ball game in four years in place of injured Varun Chakravarthy, who has a left-calf issue while Suryakumar Yadav, having recovered from back spasm, is back in pace of Ishan Kishan.

Teams:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan.

