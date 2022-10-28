T20 World Cup: Afghanistan vs Ireland match abandoned as rain plays spoilsport

The match between Afghanistan and Ireland in the ongoing T20 World Cup has been abandoned due to persistent rain in Melbourne, according to ICC.
Group 1 clash between Afghanistan and Ireland has been abandoned due to persistent rain in Melbourne 🌧#T20WorldCup | #AFGvIRE pic.twitter.com/jhZAbWxuUW
— ICC (@ICC) October 28, 2022
More to follow...
