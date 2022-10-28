T20: Afghanistan vs Ireland match abandoned due to rain

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan vs Ireland match abandoned as rain plays spoilsport

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 28 2022, 11:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2022, 11:33 ist

The match between Afghanistan and Ireland in the ongoing T20 World Cup has been abandoned due to persistent rain in Melbourne, according to ICC. 

More to follow...

 

Check out DH's latest videos

