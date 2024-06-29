T20 World Cup Final: India vs South Africa | 5 batters to watch out for

All eyes will be on Indian skipper Rohit Sharma as team blue gears up for the T20 ICC World Cup 2024 Final at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on June 29, 2024.
Even as the Indian star batter Virat Kohli has not been in form in the past few matches, his fiery performance that unravels suddenly during the gameplay can knock the hopes of South African bowlers at Kensington Oval.
Suryakumar Yadav will be one of India's potent batters in the T20 World Cup 2024 finals as he has good numbers against SA. His batting style will be something to watch out with SA players like Anrich Nortje bowling at around 120-150 kmph.
Credit: Reuters File Photo
South Africa's key batter Quinton de Kock has been in great form and is the highest scorer in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 till now. He, however, has to get through Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's bowling that can pose hurdle.
Heinrich Klasen is another crucial batter for South Africa.
Credit: X/@HeinrichKlasen1
Published 29 June 2024, 09:59 IST