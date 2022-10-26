T20 World Cup: New Zealand-Afghanistan match abandoned due to rain

NZ-Afghanistan T20 WC match abandoned due to rain

Both teams will share the points

Reuters
Reuters, Melbourne,
  • Oct 26 2022, 17:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2022, 17:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

New Zealand's Super 12 match against Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup was abandoned on Wednesday without a ball bowled due to rain, leaving both teams to share the points.

The no-result at the Melbourne Cricket Ground left New Zealand top of Group 1 on three points, the Black Caps having beaten champions and hosts Australia in their Super 12 opener last Saturday.

Read | Virat Kohli back in ICC T20I top 10 after World Cup heroics

Afghanistan, who lost to England in their first match, remain bottom of the group on one point.

Third-placed England earlier suffered a shock defeat to Ireland in the first match of the double-header at the MCG, with rain cutting the match short and leaving the English short of their par score calculated by the Duckworth-Lewis method.

