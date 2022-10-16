T20 World Cup promises some hard-fought battles and top-drawer performances: Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain opined that the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, starting from Sunday in Australia, will give fans chances to see hard-fought battles between 16 teams apart from some top-drawer performances in 45 matches to be held over the next 28 days.

"The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is a great tournament with the world's best talent on view. Not much separates the teams, and the tournament promises some hard-fought battles and top-drawer performances. I am sure I will enjoy commentating in Australia, which has some iconic venues and spectators who really love the game," said Hussain, who will be commentating in the tournament.

Eoin Morgan, the last captain to lift the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup trophy and retired from international cricket earlier this year, will be also a part of the panel alongside Australian trio of Adam Gilchrist, Shane Watson and Michael Clarke apart from Michael Atherton.

"This is one of cricket's most exciting tournaments and the players will be raring to go out there and show what they are capable of. It's going to be a very competitive event with teams adding new skills in a format evolving at a rapid pace. I'm looking forward to being a part of the action in my new role as a broadcaster," he said.

Former India coach and men's Cricket World Cup winner Ravi Shastri will be commentating in the tournament alongside T20 World Cup winners Carlos Brathwaite and Samuel Badree, ICC Hall of Famers Shaun Pollock and Sunil Gavaskar, and former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn.

Other commentators include Ian Smith, Bazid Khan, Ian Bishop, Athar Ali Khan, Simon Doull, Russel Arnold, Danny Morrison, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Dirk Nannes, Niall O'Brien and Preston Mommsen.

Gilchrist was understandably thrilled over the prospect of Australia hosting the Men's T20 World Cup for the first time after playing hosts to Women's T20 World Cup in 2020.

"We're really excited to have one of cricket's marquee events come to our shores in Australia. The spotlight will be on some wonderful venues, and it's a great opportunity for fans to come out and support their favourite teams. I'm really looking forward to being a part of the commentary team."

The panel also has former women's cricketers like England's Isa Guha, a Women's Cricket World Cup and T20 World Cup winner apart from Australia's Mel Jones, herself a Women's Cricket World Cup winner.

"It's time for another Men's T20 World Cup and it's one that Australian fans are keenly awaiting. The conditions on offer here will make for some entertaining cricket and I'm expecting to see a lot of closely fought contests."

"Memories of the women's team famously winning at the MCG in 2020 are still fresh in my mind. The chance of the men's team replicating that, and going back-to-back themselves, has the whole country buzzing," she said.