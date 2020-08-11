Taufel seminar changed it all for Anantha

KN Ananthapadmanabhan, who on Monday was promoted to the ICC’s International Panel of Umpires, attributed his success to an eye-opening seminar conducted by Simon Taufel way back in 2009.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India had organised its third Umpires Seminar -- an initiative taken by the Board wherein domestic umpires would be educated on all aspects of the job by experts -- in August 2009 and Ananthapadmanabhan, who had taken to officiating a couple of years before, was also an attendee. The week-long course totally changed his perspective of umpiring.

“I’d started umpiring in 2007, three years after a long first-class career. I took up umpiring because I loved the game and wanted to stay connected to it. It was my early days as an umpire and although I was doing only low-profile games, I was quite nervous about it,” Ananthapadmanabhan revealed in a chat with DH.

“That seminar by Taufel, one of the most reputed umpires in the world, changed my understanding of the job. He broke down the job into bits and pieces like no other. Some of the seasoned umpires too were stunned. He told us how to handle the pressure while making tough calls, how to stay focussed, how to command respect from the players, how to bounce back after making a wrong call, how to maintain composure even if a star bowler is bowling, etc. He even spoke about several life skills. That seminar lit the fire in me to become a good umpire. Thanks to the BCCI for that initiative.”

Ananthapadmanabhan, a leg-spinning all-rounder who represented Kerala in 105 first-class games with 344 wickets and three centuries (including a double), also hailed the impact of IPL in his measured rise up the ladder. “The IPL is not only a tournament domestic players look forward to but we Indian umpires too look forward to it eagerly. It gives us a chance to rub shoulders with some of the best in the business. Most domestic umpires don’t get to officiate in front of packed stadiums. Add cameras around the ground and the scrutiny that follows a bad decision, the pressure is on us to deliver too.

“I was slightly nervous for my first IPL game but I handled it well. The IPL has been a great platform for us domestic umpires. We get to learn so much from the elite umpires of the world who come over to officiate. I have to admit officiating in IPL has indeed made me a better umpire.”

Ananthapadmanabhan, who has officiated in every domestic tournament including last season’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy finals, said S Venkataraghavan, India’s first umpire in the Elite Panel, is his idol.

“Venkata sir had several firsts. He captained India in the first two World Cups and was a pioneer in umpiring for all of us. I believe bowlers would not appeal vehemently when Venkata sir was there, because they knew he would not make a bad decision. That’s the reputation he earned as an umpire.

“Those will be hard footsteps to follow. I’m just happy that all my hard work has paid off. I’m now looking forward to a good stint at this level and then graduate to the Elite Panel. I could never don the whites as a player in an international game (Test). Hopefully, I’m able to don it as an umpire in an international game. Standing in a Test is my ultimate goal.”