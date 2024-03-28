The Class of 1974 goes down memory lane

“After the Ranji trophy win, we thought all arrangements for our return journey would be taken care of,” recalled Prasanna. “But when we reached Delhi, we didn’t have tickets for Bangalore.

A railway official recognised us because there were some cricket fans there too and asked us what we were doing there.

Then the Railway Board officials stepped in and got us tickets to travel via Chennai. Even our Chennai to Bangalore tickets weren’t booked early.

So by the time we reached Bangalore all our (winning) high had come down.”