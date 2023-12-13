The fundamentals of being a ‘unique’ spinner

Bengaluru: Bored in a prison cell during World War II, a lanky Australian prisoner of war named Jack Iverson was meddling with a ping pong ball.

He had no real intention of playing cricket, but he liked the idea of getting the ball to turn the ‘other’ way and that with a flick of his middle finger. It entertained him to a degree as he battled depression and beyond in Papua New Guinea.

When the war was over and he returned to Australia, his war-time concept bled - literally - onto a leather ball. He was now ready to unveil to Victoria and the world his invention. With his ‘bent finger’ grip, he befuddled batter after batter for four years. But, only one of those years saw him play international cricket, and that yielded five Tests for 21 wickets.

Iverson would eventually hang his boots, lose his parents, lose his mind and eventually take his own life at the age of 58.

Since, there have been only a handful of mystery spinners of this peculiar variety and all of them have offered novelty unlike any other, but not one of them has introduced the art, the wizardry and the magic of that devious middle finger with more pizzazz than Ajantha Mendis.

Mendis had made the ‘Iversons’ his own. Though they were now being called the ‘carrom balls’, courtesy a Sri Lankan lawyer living in Canada, they were as effective.

Mendis, by the time he called it quits in 2015, had picked up 70 wickets in 19 Tests, 152 scalps in 87 One-Day Internationals and had accounted for 66 victims in 39 Twenty20 Internationals.

More than his numbers though, it’s Mendis’ influence that earns awe. Sunil Narine, R Ashwin, Maheesh Theekshana and several others have the carrom ball as part of their arsenal now.