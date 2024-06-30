The King has left the building | A look at Virat Kohli's records in T20 internationals

Virat Kohli, one of the greats of the game, walked into T20I sunset after reeling out a classy innings that led India to their second T20 World Cup title, saying that it's time for the next generation to take over.
Kohli's 76 off 59 balls against South Africa was his last innings in a T20I for India, and it did not go in vain. He did not have to think twice to pass the baton to the next-gen players to take the team into the future.
"This was my last T20 World Cup and this is exactly what we wanted to achieve. This is an amazing game. I was telling Rohit (Sharma) when we went out to bat, I was like, one day you feel like you can't get a run and then you come out and then things happen. God is great,” Kohli told host broadcasters after bagging the player of the match award.
"I bow my head in gratitude. I'm just really grateful I was able to get the job done for the team on the day that it mattered the most," he added.
The veteran batter hoped that the next generation players will take India to even loftier peaks.
As one of the finest batters of the game leaves its shortest format, here are the records he has scripted in T20Is:
1) Kohli has the most player-of-the-series awards in T20Is (7)
2) He is second on the list of most runs in T20Is careers (4188) after friend and teammate Rohit Sharma
3) Kohli has the fourth-highest career batting average in the shortest format of the game (48.69)
4) Kohli has scored the highest number of half-centures (39) in the history of T20 internationals.
5) He is fourth on the list of most fours scored in the format
6) Kohli was the fastest to 3500 runs in the format (96 innings)
7) He comes 8th in the list of most catches taken in a T20I career.
With PTI inputs
Published 30 June 2024, 14:01 IST