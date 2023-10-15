This win will put a little bit of smile on faces of my people back home: Rashid

"We knew that dew will play some part and that is why I wanted to bowl in the powerplay. The ball was holding a little bit as well. Even if there was dew, I was mentally prepared. Not to give much room and bowl in the right areas."

Asked about his batting, Mujeeb, who slammed three fours and a six during his cameo, said, "It is all about the management. They have been giving me confidence. I want to contribute as a lower-order batter as well, and those 25-30 runs help the team as well. I want to continue doing that." England skipper Jos Buttler said it will take a lot of effort from his team to overcome the setback.