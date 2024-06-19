Tons galore as India pip SA in runathon

A daunting task of chasing a huge target stared at the South Africans. They took on the fight head on with captain Laura Wolvaardt (135 not out) and Marizanne Kapp (114) joining forces to form a partnership of 184 for the fourth wicket. With the finish line well in sight, Kapp’s wicket off Deepti Sharma in the 43rd over slowed down their stride before pacer Pooja Vastrakar came to India’s rescue in the death overs to give her team a thrilling win.