'Unacceptable, embarrassing': Ricky Ponting lashes out after Delhi Capital's 106-run loss to KKR

Visakhapatnam: Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has lashed out at his side after the 'unacceptable' and 'embarrassing' 106-run battering at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Capitals endured a forgettable outing here on Wednesday, first conceding 272 runs in the allotted 20 overs and then getting bowled out for 166 in 17.2 overs for one of their heaviest defeats in the tournament's history.

"It's pretty hard to assess right now. I mean I was almost embarrassed with our first half of the game today," Ponting said at the post-match press conference.

"To concede that many runs...we bowled 17 wides and it took us two hours to bowl our overs as well, so we were two overs behind again, which means the guys bowling last two overs only get to bowl with four fieldsmen outside the circle."

The Capitals never looked like they were in the game be it with the ball or the bat, crumbling under the weight of the mammoth total, the second highest in the history of the IPL.

"Lot of things happened in this game that were unacceptable and a lot of things we will talk as a group tonight that we have to fix immediately to go forward in the competition. There will be some good open discussions in the changing room for sure," Ponting said.