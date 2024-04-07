Virat Kohli said pitch was two-paced but it never looked like one with the way he batted: Ajay Jadeja

"He showed intent from ball one in his own cool, calm, collected way. A 130-strike rate in the first 10 balls means you're not just trying to get ones. You're waiting for a loose ball, and he did put it away straight away and because of the skill he's got, he's playing the ball on its merit," Watson said.

"If a bowler bowls a slightly loose ball, because of all the shot options that Sanju Samson has got, he scores very freely. You can see the calmness in him, and he continues to do that game after game, there's no reason he can't have a very successful tournament."