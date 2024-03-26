Virat Kohli 'video calls' Anushka Sharma after RCB win, fans find it 'cute'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru asserted victory over Punjab Kings on Monday, marking it their first win of the 2024 tournament. With RCB's great start for this year, fans at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium went home with happy hearts.
However, a post-match moment has had fans talking. RCB batter Virat Kohli, after the match, was seen talking to somebody over a video call, where he looked happy and joyous. Pictures of him on the call have gone viral on social media.
Seeing his happy face, fan speculated it could be his wife Anushka Sharma and their children on the other side. Virat's fans are calling this moment 'wholesome' and 'cute'.
Kohli, back after a two-month paternity break, scored a match-winning 77 off 49 balls for Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday night against Punjab Kings and deservedly walked away with the player of the match honours.
"I know my name is nowadays quite attached to just promoting the game in many parts of the world when it comes to T20 cricket. But, I've still got it, I guess," said the 35-year-old father of two in the post-match presentation.
This is not the first time that Virat Kohli has shown his soft side after the game. Previously, after the World Cup defeat, Kohli met Anushka Sharma who was present in the stadium to cheer him on. Soon after, images of her consoling him with a hug went viral on social media. Netizens found the moment very wholesome and appreciated Anushka's gesture.
With PTI inputs
(Published 26 March 2024, 07:20 IST)