We can't wait to face India, says Aussie skipper Cummins after Semifinal win

'Quite hard to put into word. Our character came through. It was a dog fight. The way we started with the bat and the ball was probably the turning point, we lost it quite badly there.' Asked about the reasons of South Africa's top-order batting collapse, Bavuma said, 'Conditions and the quality of the attack. They (Australian bowlers) were ruthless. Presented with the conditions but they really put us under pressure.' South Africa were reduced to 24 for 4 in the 12th over before David Miller struck a magnificent 101 to take the score past 200-run mark.