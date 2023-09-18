We’re tested in all aspects: Rohit Sharma

As for the World Cup, though, Rohit threw in an unlikely surprise, saying even R Ashwin is an option to consider. Rohit flew in Washington Sundar as a last-minute replacement for an injured Axar, and when asked about the same, the skipper said: “We are keeping in mind all our spinning all-rounders. Even Ashwin is in the line, I have been talking to him on the phone regularly. See, the injury to Axar was at the last minute and Washy was available to come. He was cricket-fit because of the Asian Games.”