Welcome home, Champions! Men in Blue land at Delhi airport

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team landed at Delhi's IGI airport on Thursday morning.

The team departed from Barbados' Grantley Adams International Airport in a chartered flight which has a special call sign - AIC24WC - Air India Champions 24 World Cup.

The departure of the Indian squad was delayed due to Hurricane Beryl.

The team will take part in an open bus road show followed by a felicitation ceremony here at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

The team will meet PM Narendra Modi at 11 am at his residence.