Welcome home, Champions! Men in Blue land at Delhi airport

The departure of the Indian squad was delayed due to Hurricane Beryl.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 July 2024, 00:42 IST
Last Updated : 04 July 2024, 00:42 IST

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team landed at Delhi's IGI airport on Thursday morning.

The team departed from Barbados' Grantley Adams International Airport in a chartered flight which has a special call sign - AIC24WC - Air India Champions 24 World Cup.

The team will take part in an open bus road show followed by a felicitation ceremony here at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

The team will meet PM Narendra Modi at 11 am at his residence.

Published 04 July 2024, 00:42 IST
Sports NewsCricketTeam IndiaT20 World Cup

