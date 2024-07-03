Empire Cricket Club: Greatest club born out of a rebellion

“See that there, ” he says, pointing past the ground and towards a consciously lowered section of the concrete walls. “That’s where Sir Frank Worrell grew up, that very house. We opened up that gap to let people see him. He used to come on over here every day too. He’s from here, you get it? The first black captain from the West Indies used to sit right where you are sitting now. Maybe not at the bar (laughs), but he was here, boy. He was a good man right there.”