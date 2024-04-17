WI skipper Powell trying to convince Narine to come out of retirement ahead of T20 World Cup

He is also KKR's frontline spinner and their leading run-getter this season. With the ball, he has seven wickets and an economy rate of 6.87.

"It was a very good innings to watch. Sunil has done extremely well for KKR this season at the top. He's my fellow West Indian and hopefully he can continue doing well. As a West Indian, it's always nice to see your compatriots do well in the IPL," Powell later said at the post-match press conference.

While Rajasthan opener Jos Buttler anchored Royals chase with an unbeaten 107, Powell played a key cameo of 26 from 13 balls (1x4, 3x6).

It came at a time when runs started to dry up, and the 30-year-old Jamaican set the tone, smashing Narine for a four and successive sixes in the 17th over that yielded 16 runs.

"I started trying to hit, taking down Sunil as their main bowler and giving the guys that belief that if Sunil Narine can go for runs, then anybody can go for runs and that fuel right through the group," Powell said of the bowler who had not conceded a boundary at the Eden Gardens this season before last night.

"I told Jos that, 'just relax, I will try to hit a few sixes' because he was trying to hit the ball and he wasn't connecting. So I will go and try to hit a few sixes and after, if I get out, then you would take on the mantle of trying to score those big sixes," he added.

The Windies skipper felt such impactful innings hardly get any mention in today's era of 'data and technology'.