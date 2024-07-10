Wishes pour in for Sunil Gavaskar on 75th birthday

New Delhi: As Sunil Gavaskar touched another significant milestone in his life, turning 75 on Wednesday, there was an outpouring of good wishes for him on social media where his legendary exploits with the bat were recalled with reverence.

Considered one of the greatest batters to have played the game, the Mumbaikar was the first to reach the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket.

"Happy Birthday, Sunil Gavaskar! Your batting technique was so perfect that you could play aggressively and defensively with equal ease. Best wishes for everything and have a wonderful year ahead!" wrote BCCI secretary Jay Shah on 'X'.