With 'lot of time to decide her international future', Mithali to play in Women's Senior T20 Trophy

With speculations rife about her international future, India's Test and ODI skipper Mithali Raj will be turning up for Railways at the Women's Senior T20 Trophy beginning on April 18 in what will be her first competitive event since the Women's World Cup.

The future of stalwarts Mithali and Jhulan Goswami have been a subject of debate since India's early exit from the World Cup in New Zealand last month.

While Jhulan is recovering from a side strain that she suffered during the global event, Mithali will groom the next generation of players in the Railways squad. Both are 39 and are at the business end of their illustrious careers.

"Mithali will be there to guide the younger players. As a senior player, she understands her role really well. Anyway, she never misses domestic assignments when not on national duty," a BCCI source told PTI.

Mithali, who is the leading run-getter in international cricket, had captained the Railways team to the title in the T20 competition last year. Her international T20 career came to an end in 2019.

As far as her ODI and Test future is concerned, the source added: "There is no international cricket lined up in the near future. She has a lot of time to think over her future."

India's next confirmed international assignment is in September when they play three T20s and as many ODIs in England after the Commonwealth Games in July-August.

The majority of the players who were part of India's World Cup squad will take part in the domestic event which will be held in a bio-bubble across six venues. That also includes India T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

The BCCI recently refused to give NOC to a few leading India players for the Fairbreak Invitational in Dubai as it wanted them to be available for the Women's T20 Trophy and the following Women's T20 Challenge which will be held alongside the IPL play-offs.