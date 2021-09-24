Women's ODI: Australia win toss, put India in to bat

Australia won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second women's ODI here on Friday.
For India, who trail 0-1, left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad came in for Sneh Rana.
Australia are missing vice-captain Rachael Haynes due to injury and Nicola Carey has taken her place.
Teams:
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.
Australia: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Darcie Brown.
