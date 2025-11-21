<p>A total of 277 players will feature in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=wpl">Women's Premier League</a> 2026 mega auction that will be held in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=delhi">Delhi </a>on November 27. The number has increased by more than double as last year saw only 120 players in the pool. </p><p>A maximum of 73 slots are available to be filled across the five teams in the first mega-auction since the tournament's inception in 2023.</p><p>The Marquee list of eight players includes stars like <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=women%27s%20world%20cup">Women's World Cup</a> 2025 Player of the Tournament Deepti Sharma, Australia captain Alyssa Healy and South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt. Meanwhile, India pacer Renuka Singh, who represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first three seasons, is the only other Indian in the Marquee group.</p>.WPL Auction 2026: Smriti Mandhana retained as RCB captain.<p>The others in the first set are New Zealand's Sophie Devine, England spinner Sophie Ecclestone, Kiwi all-rounder Amelia Kerr and Australian legend Meg Lanning. </p><p>Renuka has a base price of Rs 40 lakh and Wolvaardt Rs 30 lakh, while the remaining players are listed at a base price of Rs 50 lakh.</p><p>The highest base price bracket is at Rs 50 lakh, with 19 players with the ask. The group includes Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Uma Chetry, Kranti Goud, Pratika Rawal, Pooja Vastrakar and Georgia Wareham among others.</p><p>As many as 11 players fall in the Rs 40 lakh category, while the Rs 30 lakh bracket sees a significant group of 88 players</p><p>Overall, there are 194 Indian players, including 52 capped and 142 uncapped players, while the rest are overseas players. </p><p>The franchises have a total amount of Rs 41.1 crore at their disposal after the retentions. </p><p>UP Warriorz, who retained only Shweta Sehrawat have the largest purse at Rs 14.5 crore. They are followed by Gujarat Giants with Rs 9 crore. Further, RCB will enter the auction with Rs 6.15 crore. Defending champions Mumbai Indians and finalists Delhi Capitals will have Rs 5.75 crore and Rs 5.70 crore, respectively. </p><p>There will also be eight Right To Match (RTM) cards at play, with the Warriorz holding four of them.</p><p><strong>List of retained players</strong></p><p><strong>Mumbai Indians: </strong>Nat Sciver-Brunt (Rs 3.5 crore), Harmanpreet Kaur (Rs 2.5 crore), Hayley Matthews (Rs 1.75 crore), Amanjot Kaur (RS 1 crore,) and G Kamalini (Rs 50 lakh). </p><p><strong>Royal Challengers Bengaluru: </strong>Smriti Mandhana (Rs 3.5 crore), Richa Ghosh (Rs 2.75 crore), Ellyse Perry (Rs 2 crore), Shreyanka Patil (Rs 60 lakh). </p><p><strong>Delhi Capitals: </strong>Jemimah Rodrigues (Rs 2.2 crore), Shafali Verma (Rs 2.2 crore). Annabel Sutherland (Rs 2.2 crore), Marizanne Kapp (Rs 2.2 crore), Niki Prasad (Rs 50 lakh). </p><p><strong>Gujarat Giants</strong> Ash Gardner (Rs 3.5 crore), Beth Mooney (Rs 2.5 crore). </p><p><strong>UP Warriorz: </strong>Shweta Sehrawat (Rs 50 lakh). </p>