Yadav, Saini added to India's ODI squad for South Africa series

India off-spinner Jayant Yadav and fast bowler Navdeep Saini have been added to the squad for the upcoming one-day international series in South Africa, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Wednesday.
Yadav will replace Washington Sundar, who has been ruled out of the three-match series after testing positive for Covid-19 during their camp in Bengaluru. He was due to travel to Cape Town on Wednesday.
Also Read | Kohli returns to form with 79 but India bowled out for 223 in 3rd test against South Africa
The ODI series is due to be played from Jan. 19-23 after the three-test series. The test series is level at 1-1 after India won the first match by 113 runs before South Africa bounced back to claim the second by seven wickets.
Saini has been added to the ODI squad as a back-up for Mohammed Siraj, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury that he sustained in the second test, the BCCI added.
India will be captained by KL Rahul in the ODI series.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Tiny European states play catch up on LGBT+ equality
Thanks to WFH, demand for Kannada audiobooks rising
Boeing’s sales in 2021 rose to highest level since 2018
FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet
Omicron overload prompted new testing norms: Experts
EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose