Yorkshire fined and docked points over Azeem Rafiq racism case

Rafiq in 2021 said that he had been subjected to "inhuman" treatment and racism at Yorkshire.

  Jul 28 2023
Yorkshire's Azeem Rafiq. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Yorkshire have been fined £400,000 ($514,000) and handed a 48-point deduction in the County Championship by the Cricket Discipline Commission over their handling of racism allegations made by Azeem Rafiq, the commission said on Friday.

Rafiq, a former England Under-19s captain of Pakistani descent, told a British parliamentary committee in 2021 of "inhuman" treatment at Yorkshire and said he had been a victim of institutional racism at the club.

Yorkshire, who have also been handed a four-point deduction in the Twenty20 Blast, have accepted the sanctions, which have been imposed by an independent panel consisting of CDC chair Tim O'Gorman, Seema Patel and Mark Milliken-Smith KC.

Of the fine amount, £300,000 is to be suspended for two years, the CDC said.

Also Read | Ashes 2023: The fifth Test could be David Warner's final outing, says McGrath

"The CDC and ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) have today acknowledged the vast amount of work done by YCCC to overcome the cultural issues that existed within the Club, which allowed racist and discriminatory behaviour to go unchallenged," Yorkshire said in a statement.

"We are accountable for these issues, and we accepted four amended charges as part of a continued commitment to ensure we are able to move forward."

The CDC sanctioned six former Yorkshire players in May after they were found to have used racist slurs.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was cleared of using racist language "on the balance of probabilities".

The points deduction will leave Yorkshire at the bottom of Division Two of the Country Championship, in eighth place trailing below Derbyshire, Gloucestershire and others.

