You’ll struggle to find a guy that’s had as big an impact on all three forms: Ponting

Dubai: Former skipper Ricky Ponting on Tuesday paid glowing tributes to retired opener David Warner for his "unbelievable" career across all three formats and said it will be difficult to find someone like him because of the impact that he had on Australian cricket.

Warner's 15-year-old international career came to an end after Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in Kingstown, eliminating former champions Australia from the T20 World Cup at the Super Eight phase.

"(I) put my arm around him. I said, ‘...just take a moment tonight to sit back by yourself and reflect on what’s been an unbelievable career across all three formats for Australia.’," Ponting said during the ICC’s Digital Daily show.

“We know he retired in the summer from test cricket, but you’ll struggle to find a guy that’s had as big an impact on all three forms in Australian cricket than David Warner has."