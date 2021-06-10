Dhawan named Captain for India-Sri Lanka ODI, T20I series; Padikkal, K Gowtham feature in squad

India’s squad for ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka has been announced.

Shikhar Dhawan has been named Captain, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be the Vice-captain.

Bengaluru and RCB star Devdutt Padikkal is set to debut for India. Chetan Sakariya and Varun Chakravarthy are among the debutantes.

Squad: S Dhawan (Captain), P Shaw, D Padikkal, R Gaikwad, S Yadav, M Pandey, H Pandya, N Rana, I Kishan (WK), S Samson (WK), Y Chahal, R Chahar, K Gowtham, K Pandya, K Yadav, V Chakravarthy, B Kumar (Vice-Captain), D Chahar, N Saini, C Sakariya

Just in: India squad for ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka ⁦@DeccanHerald⁩ pic.twitter.com/mhYfvw3yuy — Sidney Kiran (@Gunnersyd) June 10, 2021

