Dhawan named Captain for India-SL ODI, T20I series

Dhawan named Captain for India-Sri Lanka ODI, T20I series; Padikkal, K Gowtham feature in squad

RCB star Devdutt Padikkal and Karnataka ace spinner K Gowtham are set to debut for India

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 10 2021, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2021, 23:00 ist

India’s squad for ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka has been announced.

Shikhar Dhawan has been named Captain, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be the Vice-captain. 

Bengaluru and RCB star Devdutt Padikkal is set to debut for India. Chetan Sakariya and Varun Chakravarthy are among the debutantes.

Squad: S Dhawan (Captain), P Shaw, D Padikkal, R Gaikwad, S Yadav, M Pandey, H Pandya, N Rana, I Kishan (WK), S Samson (WK), Y Chahal, R Chahar, K Gowtham, K Pandya, K Yadav, V Chakravarthy, B Kumar (Vice-Captain), D Chahar, N Saini, C Sakariya

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Shikhar Dhawan
ODI
T20 International

What's Brewing

Solar Eclipse 2021: Stunning pics from around the world

Solar Eclipse 2021: Stunning pics from around the world

Gift of the jab: What is Covid-19 vaccine e-voucher?

Gift of the jab: What is Covid-19 vaccine e-voucher?

Looking for love, white rhino 'Emma' lands in Japan

Looking for love, white rhino 'Emma' lands in Japan

Dante's Divine Comedy to float among the stars

Dante's Divine Comedy to float among the stars

A Supernova called Dingko

A Supernova called Dingko

 