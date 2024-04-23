'India has done more for motor sport than most nations in the Asian region’

A lot of what the promoter does comes down to the viability of how he positions himself, what he is getting paid for, what he is paying for, what he gets in return, and eventually about doing long-term viability planning. That’s what they should do, but they don’t come to us for input. They have their own advice systems in place, consultants they call themselves, and then set up a feasibility report. Most of them are not sure of how racing works so these reports typically tend to be lopsided. Some people do come and ask because some of us in the Federation have been in the business of racing for over four decades so they know what they get when they come to us.