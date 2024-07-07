Home
Lewis Hamilton ends win drought with record ninth British Grand Prix victory

The 39-year-old Mercedes driver's last win before Silverstone was in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 5, 202.
Reuters
Last Updated : 07 July 2024, 15:54 IST

Silverstone: Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton took his first Formula One victory in 945 days with a record ninth British Grand Prix win on Sunday.

The 39-year-old Mercedes driver's last win before Silverstone was in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 5, 2021, and Sunday was a record-extending 104th of his career.

Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen finished 1.4 seconds behind, extending his overall lead, and McLaren's Lando Norris was third. Mercedes' pole-sitter George Russell retired with a suspected water system issue.

Published 07 July 2024, 15:54 IST
Sports NewsEnglandF1Lewis Hamilton

