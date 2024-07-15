Ralf Schumacher comes out as gay; second male homosexual in F1 history

"I am very happy that you have finally found someone with whom you really feel that you feel very comfortable and secure...I am 100% behind you dad and wish you all the best and congratulations," David wrote on Instagram.

German actress Carmen Geiss, a close friend, named the partner as Etienne and published a photograph of the couple on her own Instagram account.

"Today he confessed his homosexuality," she said of Ralf. "This step was an act of liberation and self-acceptance for him. It was a courageous decision that has matured in him for a long time and one he is now full of pride and confidence.

"His outing is not only a personal triumph but a sign that he is finally able to live and love his true identity without fear or shame."