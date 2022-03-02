FIA announces ban on Russian flags, anthems in F1

Russian flags and the playing of its national anthem will be banned in Formula One, the FIA announced on Tuesday in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The FIA had already cancelled the Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for September 25, last week.

It says professional drivers from Russia and Belarus can only compete "under the FIA flag" and in a "neutral capacity" until further notice.

Haas' Nikita Mazepin is the only Russian driver currently in F1.

American team Haas dropped the branding of its Russian title sponsor Uralkali during the last day of pre-season testing in Barcelona last Friday.

Uralkali, a group specialising in potash, has Nikita Mazepin's father, businessman Dmitry Mazepin, as its non-executive director.

The FIA said that "no Russian/Belarusian nationals symbols, colours, flags should be displayed".

Also read: Five killed in Russian strike on Kyiv TV tower

The governing body has also told "representatives from Russian/Belarusian FIA members to step aside temporarily from their roles".

There will be no races in Russia and Belarus until further notice.

The FIA moved quickly to cancel the F1 race originally due to be held in Sochi last Friday after several drivers said they would not be comfortable competing.

"For myself, my own opinion is I should not go, I will not go. I think it's wrong to race in the country," said four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Kvyat criticises 'unfair' sports bans

Former Russian Formula One driver Daniil Kvyat said Tuesday that "sports should remain outside politics" and decried the banning of Russian athletes from competition as "unfair" after his country's invasion of Ukraine.

"Sports federations across the world including the IOC should remain outside politics," Kvyat said in a social media post.

"Disallowing Russian athletes and teams from participating in world competitions is an unfair solution.

"Who else if not us sports people will help glue together nations in the upcoming times."

Kvyat, who drove for Red Bull and Toro Rosso in F1, said he hopes "for a peaceful solution in Ukraine".

"Hopefully all parties can find a solution by sitting together and through a respectful dialogue," he said.