2021 U-17 Euros cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 18 2020, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 16:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

The 2021 men's and women's U-17 European Championships have been cancelled due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, UEFA said on Friday.

"Based on a constant monitoring of the development of the pandemic ... the UEFA Executive Committee decided after consultation with all 55 member associations to cancel and/or postpone some of the 2020/21 youth national team competitions," European soccer's governing body said in a statement.

UEFA also said the men's U-19 Euros would go ahead in July in Romania, with the women's event set to take place in July-August in Belarus.

Euro 2020, UEFA's flagship tournament which was due to take place this June, was postponed by a year and will run from June 11–July 11, 2021.

FOOTBALL
UEFA

